Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, January 21, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / QB Prospect’s Recent Post Has Browns Fans Speculating

QB Prospect’s Recent Post Has Browns Fans Speculating

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

QB Prospect’s Recent Post Has Browns Fans Speculating
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may have found their new quarterback for the future, or so they hope.

With Tommy Rees taking the reins as offensive coordinator, he might look to be reunited with one of his former pupils.

Some reports state that Alabama star QB Jalen Milroe could be a legitimate option for the Browns now.

This led to fans going wild when Milroe shared and then removed an Instagram story of the Crimson Tide’s plane in Cleveland, Ohio (via MLFootball).

Perhaps it has nothing to do with the team, but the timing is clearly worth noting.

Milroe’s ties to Rees have been the talk of the town since he was appointed the team’s offensive coordinator.

They worked together briefly when Rees was still in college football, and they found plenty of success together.

The Browns have the No. 2 pick, and while that might be too rich for Milroe, they might not want to wait and risk being unable to get him early in the second round.

As such, they could look to trade down a couple of spots to make the most of that No. 2 pick and still get the guy they want at quarterback.

This isn’t a very rich draft at the position, but given his relationship with Rees, perhaps they could make things work.

Even so, the Browns will likely look to add a veteran signal-caller in free agency as a stopgap at the position while they develop their rookie.

NEXT:  Insider Believes NFC QB Would Be A Good Fit For Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation