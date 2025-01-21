QB Prospect’s Recent Post Has Browns Fans Speculating

The Cleveland Browns may have found their new quarterback for the future, or so they hope.

With Tommy Rees taking the reins as offensive coordinator, he might look to be reunited with one of his former pupils.

Some reports state that Alabama star QB Jalen Milroe could be a legitimate option for the Browns now.

This led to fans going wild when Milroe shared and then removed an Instagram story of the Crimson Tide’s plane in Cleveland, Ohio (via MLFootball).

Jalen Milroe in Cleveland 👀 The Bama draft prospect posted this on his IG story earlier today pic.twitter.com/xCPfSHN4ey — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 20, 2025

jalen milroe just posted this on his ig story and deleted it shortly after 👀 pic.twitter.com/a6KDstxWUw — zay (@zayrswish) January 20, 2025

Perhaps it has nothing to do with the team, but the timing is clearly worth noting.

Milroe’s ties to Rees have been the talk of the town since he was appointed the team’s offensive coordinator.

They worked together briefly when Rees was still in college football, and they found plenty of success together.

The Browns have the No. 2 pick, and while that might be too rich for Milroe, they might not want to wait and risk being unable to get him early in the second round.

As such, they could look to trade down a couple of spots to make the most of that No. 2 pick and still get the guy they want at quarterback.

This isn’t a very rich draft at the position, but given his relationship with Rees, perhaps they could make things work.

Even so, the Browns will likely look to add a veteran signal-caller in free agency as a stopgap at the position while they develop their rookie.

