Insider Links Offensive Lineman To Browns In 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have several issues to address in the offseason.

Of course, most fans would love to see them get their new franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft.

Then again, given their current projection, that might not be the case, at least not in the first round.

With that in mind, ESPN Draft expert Field Yates has them getting the second thing they need the most: An offensive tackle.

Yates believes they will target Texas star OT Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 5 pick, assuming they hold onto this current position until the end of the season.

.@FieldYates released his latest mock draft and has the Browns going OT at no. 5 👀👀👀 Link: https://t.co/iQW5Hc5f2M pic.twitter.com/vRDQf4B36C — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 11, 2024

He pointed out that Jedrick Wills is injury-prone and set to become a free agent, and with the Browns allowing the second-most sacks in the season (53) through 13 games, they desperately need a hand there.

Texas OT Kelvin Banks is already my OT1. Fantastic power, body control, and athleticism. Major improvement this year in his hands stands out as well pic.twitter.com/OPu7iPTtF0 — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) December 9, 2024

Banks is his highest-ranked offensive tackle this season, and rightfully so.

He’s kept Quinn Ewers out of danger and has given him a clean pocket all year long, rarely allowing any sort of pressure and giving him more than enough time and space to move around and operate.

The Browns still need to figure out what to do with their quarterback situation, as parting ways with Deshaun Watson might be as difficult as it might be costly.

Still, whoever they have behind center will need blindside protection.

Also, the offense has always been better when they establish the run, so revamping the struggling offensive line should be paramount in this crucial offseason for the organization.

