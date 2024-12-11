Insider Names The ‘Biggest Problem’ With The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a very good team for the most part.

They’ve usually fared well in trades and free agency.

However, it takes more than that to be a successful football team.

That’s why team insider Tony Grossi didn’t hesitate to talk about their need for football acumen when asked what the Browns needed to get better at.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi argued that the Browns needed to draft better.

He compared them to other organizations and how they usually succeed in the NFL Draft, thus leading them to have a sustainable project and be contenders for years.

Granted, the Andrew Berry regime has been hampered by the Deshaun Watson trade, as the team had to give up multiple valuable assets.

That hurt their opportunity to add more talent to this aging roster, and that’s a worrisome issue.

Then again, other teams usually strike gold in the latter rounds of the NFL Draft, so this cannot be credited only to the now-infamous Watson trade.

This team is very good, and they’re just a couple of tweaks away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Then again, the NFL Draft is a way to stay good for years to come, especially if you’re not a big-market team.

Despite all the speculation from earlier in the year, the Browns are reportedly set to stick with Andrew Berry after this tumultuous season.

