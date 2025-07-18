Insider Makes A Surprising Claim About Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation keeps churning, and the noise only grows louder.

Deshaun Watson’s future feels murkier by the day.

However, on a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan’s Afternoon Drive, NFL insider Albert Breer made a surprising claim about Watson, calling him the most talented quarterback on the roster.

“Browns have a coherent plan at quarterback,” Breer said, later adding, “I think the weird thing about it is, like, despite everything, he’s (Deshaun Watson) still the most talented quarterback on the roster. And as much as you invested in him, as much as you still have to invest in him going forward based on the guarantees of the contract, selling on him now, getting rid of him now, just bailing on him now, would be selling really low.”

Breer pointed out the procedural wrinkle complicating any decision: the Browns must hold Watson out of practice if they intend to place him on the reserve/PUP list at the start of the season, effectively tabling any roster call until December.

Injury, inconsistency, and outside noise aside, the talent, in his view, has not vanished.

The numbers, however, are impossible to ignore. Watson’s 2022 megadeal, five years, $230 million fully guaranteed, still shackles the cap.

He has suited up for just 19 games as a Brown, tossed 19 touchdowns, and posted a 9–10 record.

Cleveland is on the hook for another $92 million in guarantees over the next two seasons; releasing or trading him would trigger a dead-cap hit of historic proportions.

Another restructure would merely push the pain down the road.

Meanwhile, fans grow restless. Chants for a fresh start echo daily, amplified by the presence of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and two hungry rookies in camp.

Watson is expected to open the season on the reserve/PUP list. Some insiders pencil in a late-November return; others wonder aloud if he’ll ever take another snap in orange and brown.

