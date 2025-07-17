Browns Nation

Thursday, July 17, 2025
Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Reveals Encouraging Update About Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has taken several unexpected turns this offseason.

What began as a developmental timeline for the fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders has accelerated into something more immediate and compelling.

Sanders would enter camp positioned behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, but his rapid grasp of the system and improved mechanics have caught the attention of coaches and analysts alike.

Sanders has demonstrated noticeable improvements in his footwork and pocket presence, addressing concerns that surfaced during earlier sessions.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently highlighted these developments in her assessment of his spring performance.

“The good thing for Sanders during spring ball was that he displayed more disciplined footwork and less drifting in his limited teamwork than he did in 7-on-7s and modified 7-on-7s, which include some linemen on both sides of the ball to simulate the trenches even while ‘two-spotting’ or running concurrent drills on both fields. It might mean that he’s more of a ‘gamer,’ or more locked in when he’s running the two-minutes drills or key move-the-ball periods against a full defense,” Cabot wrote.

The transformation reflects Sanders’ response to sliding further in the draft than many projected.

Rather than viewing his fifth-round selection as a setback, he has approached the offseason with renewed focus and determination.

His training regimen has intensified, with footage showing him working through adverse weather conditions and late-night sessions to refine his mechanics.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has praised Sanders’ mental development, particularly his ability to process pre-snap reads and make quick decisions under pressure.

While he has not yet earned first-team repetitions during organized team activities, his growing confidence and command of the playbook have generated internal optimism about his potential trajectory.

The upcoming joint practices and preseason games will provide Sanders with crucial opportunities to showcase his progress against live competition.

