Browns Sign Veteran WR To 1-Year Deal

The Browns have limited salary cap space for the 2025 NFL season, but Cleveland is stretching those dollars by signing veterans to improve their roster.

Most of the Browns’ free agent signings this season have been experienced players looking for a new opportunity next season.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the team’s latest move continues this trend.

Schultz reported on Wednesday that the Browns have signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter on a one-year contract.

“Sources: The Browns are signing WR and return specialist DeAndre Carter to a 1-year deal. He gets nearly $800K guaranteed. The 10-year veteran spent last year in Chicago,” Schultz said.

Sources: The #Browns are signing WR and return specialist DeAndre Carter to a 1-year deal. He gets nearly $800K guaranteed. The 10-year veteran spent last year in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/CUiJ28jjFp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2025

Carter has bounced around the NFL during the past decade, playing for six franchises since 2018.

Last season, he enjoyed his second one-year stint with the Bears, returning 15 kick-offs and 17 punts.

He averaged over nine yards per punt return and 31 yards per kick-off return last year, playing in 13 games for Chicago.

As a wide receiver, his most productive season was the 2022 campaign as he caught 46 passes for 538 yards and three scores for the Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition to the Bears and Chargers, Carter has played for the Eagles, Texans, Commanders, and Raiders in his NFL career.

Returning kicks was an area where the Browns struggled in 2024.

Cleveland had eight different players return kickoffs or punts last season, relying heavily on the team’s running back stable to handle this duty.

Jerome Ford fielded the most kick-offs for Cleveland, notching 15 returns for an average of 25.9 yards.

Former player Jaelon Darden returned 22 punts for the Browns, averaging 10.6 yards per opportunity in 2024.

