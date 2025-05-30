Insider Makes Surprising Statement About Shedeur Sanders’ Roster Status

Shedeur Sanders arrived in Cleveland as a fifth-round selection, carrying both the weight of expectations and the skepticism that follows high-profile prospects who slip in the draft.

Sanders entered the league with considerable fanfare. His confident demeanor during the pre-draft process drew attention, not all of it positive.

Some seemed eager to see him fail, viewing his self-assurance as arrogance rather than confidence. The reality facing Sanders now involves proving that he belongs at the professional level.

NFL Network’s James Palmer recently addressed Sanders’ roster chances and the factors that could influence his fate.

“Fifth-round picks are not a lock to make the roster. So, I don’t think he is 100% of lock. I think he is one of the highest-selling jerseys in the NFL right now. I think that sometimes plays a part, popularity. I hate to say it, but it does oftentimes, especially in the eyes of owners. […] Do I think he does? Yes,” Palmer said.

Shedeur Sanders is not a 100% lock to make the roster 😬 “5th round picks are not a lock” (via @JamesPalmerTV) pic.twitter.com/jKMLW3m1yT — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 29, 2025

The Browns’ quarterback room presents a crowded landscape for Sanders to navigate.

Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco represent veteran options, though their future with the team remains uncertain.

The organization’s financial commitments to both players are similar, suggesting only one may survive roster cuts.

Making an NFL roster as a fifth-round pick presents challenges that extend beyond talent evaluation.

Sanders made an immediate impression during organized team activities, completing seven of nine passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

His performance stood out among the four quarterbacks being evaluated, demonstrating the skills that earned him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

The upcoming months will determine whether Sanders can maintain this early momentum.

August 27 represents the crucial deadline when teams must finalize their 53-man rosters.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Big Injury Update On Alex Wright