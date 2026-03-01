Insider Makes Eye-Opening Draft Claim About Browns’ QB Plans

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive struggles over the past few years can be directly tied to the quality of their quarterback room. The Browns have not had a strong starting quarterback for a while now, and as a result, the passing game has largely remained a bottom-tier operation in the NFL.

This offseason, Cleveland needs to seriously consider all its options at the position if they hope to get anywhere in the AFC North. Hiring head coach Todd Monken is a signal that the organization is looking for someone to revamp its offense, but Monken can’t do that unless he’s got the right quarterback manning the controls.

The trade market is a logical place to look for Cleveland, as there is usually a quarterback or two that could use a change of scenery. For example, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could be a fine option, though it could come down to how much draft capital the Browns have to send out in order to land the veteran.

Meanwhile, the Browns can always take their shots in the 2026 NFL Draft, though there aren’t many inspiring names on the board outside of Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to select Mendoza first overall, so Cleveland will need to look elsewhere to find a prospect worth developing.

Alabama’s Ty Simpson is often touted as the other quarterback to potentially go in the first round, but analyst Tony Grossi believes Cleveland would gamble on someone like Penn State’s Drew Allar over Simpson.

“And when it comes to the quarterback room, I will say this: There’s a greater chance of the Browns drafting Drew Allar than there is of Ty Simpson,” Grossi said.

Grossi notes that he thinks the Browns would like to spend their first-round draft capital on other needs rather than spend a pick on Simpson. From that perspective, it makes sense why Allar would be more attractive as his draft range is rather wide compared to Simpson.

Allar is a worthwhile shot given his arm talent, but Cleveland’s already tried to strike gold in the later rounds, and it hasn’t worked yet.

