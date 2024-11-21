Browns Nation

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Insider Makes Prediction About Browns’ QB Situation Next Season

By
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 and Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves navigating a complex quarterback landscape, with Deshaun Watson’s massive contract casting a long shadow over the team’s future.

Watson’s large guaranteed annual salary for 2025 and 2026 represents a significant financial commitment.

NFL Insider Albert Breer recently offered a candid assessment of the Browns’ quarterback dilemma.

“Watson has to get healthy before they do anything with him. And even then there won’t be many options, since that contract is pretty much untradeable. I think he’s back on the roster in 2025, but without so many things set up specifically to get him right. My guess is he has real competition for the job next year, maybe with a rookie quarterback,” Breer said.

Breer suggests the Browns might introduce genuine competition for the starting quarterback position, potentially through drafting a rookie.

This approach signals a potential pivot from their previous unwavering commitment to Watson, acknowledging the need for a more flexible quarterback strategy.

The financial constraints create a difficult situation for the Browns’ management.

With Watson’s enormous guaranteed contract and ongoing performance questions, the team must carefully navigate its next moves.

The organization appears ready to challenge the status quo, recognizing that blind loyalty could hinder their long-term competitive prospects.

