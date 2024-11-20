Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Browns Will Wear Orange Pants For Thursday’s Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Ronnie Hickman #33, Martin Emerson Jr. #23, and Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have long been known for their simple uniforms, which consist of brown home jerseys, white road jerseys and white pants, although they occasionally wear brown pants.

On “Thursday Night Football,” when they host their longtime rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers, they will go with a slightly different look.

They will wear their brown home jerseys and pair them with orange pants, as well as brown socks and orange helmets.

The Browns are 2-8, which is tied for the second-worst mark in the AFC behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Though one may dismiss this game as an automatic loss and a tune-up for the Steelers, who sit in first place in the AFC North, Cleveland could use it to continue to evaluate a few players.

Quarterback Jameis Winston, who replaced injured Deshaun Watson nearly a month ago, could become their long-term, or at least their medium-term, solution at the position if he plays well consistently.

In Week 11, he was 30-of-46 for 395 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

There is also hope for Cedric Tillman, the second-year wide receiver who has stepped things up after Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills.

Almost all of his 27 receptions and 311 receiving yards have come in the Browns’ past four games, but he was somewhat subpar against New Orleans with just three catches for 47 yards despite being targeted eight times.

After taking on the Steelers, the Browns will have an extended rest period before their next game at the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

Browns Nation