Saturday, September 6, 2025
Myles Garrett Reveals Big Change He’s Noticed With Browns

Yagya Bhargava
The Cleveland Browns are embracing a different approach as they prepare for the 2025 season.

After a disappointing 3-14 campaign that led to sweeping changes, the organization has placed renewed emphasis on professionalism and accountability rather than relying solely on talent.

This cultural shift has caught the attention of defensive end Myles Garrett, one of the team’s most respected leaders.

He recently discussed the transformation he’s witnessed throughout the offseason.

“Guys are understanding what it really takes and what it really means to be a professional and to go out there, win games, and consistently do it. It’s not just an act of talent or practicing well. It’s more than that,” Garrett said.

Garrett’s observations come after he requested a trade earlier this offseason before ultimately signing a record-setting extension.

His decision to stay has solidified his position as the franchise cornerstone and expanded his leadership role both publicly and within the locker room.

The Browns have built around their defensive star while injecting youth into the roster.

The team added promising rookies and set up a quarterback competition.

Cleveland also maintains valuable 2026 draft capital, positioning itself favorably for what projects to be a strong quarterback class.

The emphasis on consistency and discipline represents a departure from previous approaches.

Cleveland’s commitment to building the right culture suggests the organization understands that lasting success requires more than just assembling talent.

