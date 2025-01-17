Browns Nation

Friday, January 17, 2025
Analyst Says Browns Will Win When They Solve 1 Issue

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Since managing partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam took control of the Browns’ organization, Cleveland has experienced very little success on the football field.

The Browns have just two winning seasons since 2012, both under current head coach Kevin Stefanski during his five-year tenure.

Cleveland’s lack of success has been attributed to the team’s owners by several analysts, suggesting the Haslams have been too involved with the day-to-day operations of the NFL franchise.

Analyst Dustin Fox – who also suggested the Haslams have some blame for the team’s failures – believes the solution to the Browns’ struggles can be resolved by fixing one issue.

He pinpointed the team’s lack of a strong quarterback as the reason Cleveland continues to struggle each season.

“Ultimately, the Browns will win when they get a quarterback. They will because I don’t care how dysfunctional your organization is … if you got good players, and you got a good quarterback most importantly, you’ll win, and everyone’s happy,” Fox said.

Cleveland has attempted to resolve the issue multiple times over the past decade, selecting Baker Mayfield as the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield’s tenure produced one playoff season in 2020, but the team decided to move on from him in 2022 by trading for Houston’s Deshaun Watson.

The Watson deal and his ensuing contract are considered abject failures as the quarterback is just 9-10 over three seasons.

He has suffered season-ending injuries during the last two years, and his Achilles injury – and subsequent re-injury – will cost him significant time in 2025.

Cleveland has been linked to multiple quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft as the Browns could look for Watson’s replacement in this year’s class.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation