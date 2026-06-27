Video Shows Dynamic That Denzel Boston Is Already Bringing To Browns’ Offense

Denzel Boston was considered to be one of the best bargains in the 2026 NFL Draft when the Cleveland Browns were able to select him in the second round at No. 39 overall. After his performance during minicamps and OTAs, he may turn out to be a bigger steal than anyone may have imagined.

At least one insider has named Boston as the standout player from the spring practices, and he is seen as the Browns’ potential No. 1 receiver as early as this season. His ability to make catches without drops all over the field has been cited as one of his many strengths.

A mic’d-up video from the final minicamp shows the dynamic that Boston is already bringing to the Browns’ offense, which is a combination of physical skill and positive energy.

“That’s a wrap to minicamp. Hope you all enjoyed the episode,” Boston said.

In the highlights from the non-contact practice, Boston is shown running routes, primarily against backup cornerback D’Angelo Ross. An assistant coach can be heard praising Boston for taking a short reception and finishing the play by running it all the way into the end zone.

Boston also regularly shouts encouragement to his fellow receivers, in particular fellow rookie KC Concepcion. The duo has been praised by Shedeur Sanders for the way they have been able to quickly adapt to the NFL, and they are expected to give a boost to the passing game in Todd Monken’s revamped offense.

The video also makes it clear how Boston’s size can work to his advantage. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he towers over Cleveland’s smaller receivers and defensive backs, and he adeptly makes space for himself while running his routes. He also showed an ability to get down to catch a low pass across the middle, which will make him a valuable target at every level of the field.

As an assistant coach reminded the receivers at the end of the workout, they now have to be ready to go when things ramp up at training camp in late July, and Boston clearly looks to be ready for that challenge.

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Insider Defines What Success Really Looks Like For Todd Monken