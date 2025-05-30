Insider Reveals Big Injury Update On Alex Wright

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best pass rusher in the game.

However, Myles Garrett can’t do it all on his own.

That’s why some fans were worried to see that the Browns didn’t add another true pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Then again, that might mean they still have the utmost confidence in Alex Wright, who is taking big steps to get back on the field, according to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Safety Ronnie Hickman and defensive end Alex Wright rode the exercise bikes at the start of practice, but Wright, coming off a torn triceps, joined individual drills a little later without a helmet. It means he’s getting closer to practicing, which is a great sign for the defensive line rotation,” Cabot wrote.

Wright played in just four games last season before the arm injury ended his season.

He finished with eight combined tackles and one sack.

The Browns took the 24-year-old in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he made an impact in limited time as a rookie, posting 28 combined tackles and five passes defended.

He took a step forward in his second year, logging 25 combined tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

It’s worth noting that he has never played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps in any season.

However, the talent and physical tools are more than evident.

Now 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, he registered 11.5 sacks during his three-year college career, and his combination of size, speed and athleticism makes him a potential starter opposite Garrett if he manages to stay healthy in his third NFL season.

NEXT:

Former NFL GM Reveals Which QB Should Start For Browns