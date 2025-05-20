Insider Makes Underwhelming Prediction About Browns’ Record

After an exciting 2025 NFL Draft that has laid the groundwork for an interesting quarterback competition, Cleveland Browns fans are starting to get their hopes up.

However, one insider recently warned them not to get too excited about the upcoming season.

Tony Grossi of The Land On Demand recently wrote about the improvements the Browns made this offseason and whether or not they are enough to compete with their peers.

“Myself, I think the Browns exceed the 4.5 win mark. I think their roster is not No. 32 in the league pecking order. But part of national projections of a 4-13 or 5-12 season for the Browns is the fact that every other team’s roster is improved too,” Grossi wrote.

Cleveland’s offense was the worst in the NFL last season, averaging 15.2 points per game, and while some of the new weapons are exciting, the offensive line remains largely the same after surrendering 66 sacks.

There also aren’t many great NFL seasons that begin with a four-man quarterback competition, yet the Browns are taking a strength-by-numbers approach to the position, moving on from Deshaun Watson.

If none of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders proves to be the long-term solution, the Browns do have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is projected to have a great QB class.

Those picks will likely factor heavily into their plans for 2025, so even if the Browns only have four or five wins coming, there is plenty to look forward to after that.

