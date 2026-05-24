Insider Names 2 Browns Players Who Could Take Big Leap In Year 2

The Cleveland Browns wound up with two foundational players on defense coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft. Mason Graham, as the No. 5 overall pick, was expected to be that, but second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger exceeded all reasonable projections on his way to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Now, after setting the bar so high, even more is being asked of them heading to their second season. Fortunately, they seem to be capable of delivering on those demands.

Insider Dan Labbe named Schwesinger and Graham as two Browns players who could take a big leap in Year 2.

“I think Carson Schwesinger is going to pick up where he left off. If you asked me for a Year 2 guy who could really make a leap, I would maybe circle Mason Graham,” Labbe said.

"If you asked me for Year 2 guys who could really make a leap, I would maybe circle Mason Graham." ➡️ @dan_labbe w/ @Spencito_ and @LanceReisland on the Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham standing out in #Browns OTAs pic.twitter.com/0IfiAe8jLG — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 23, 2026

Schwesinger is a potential All-Pro who would just have to live up to the standard he established last season. In 16 games, he made 156 combined tackles, and if he can improve on that just slightly, he would set the NFL record of tackles by a player in his first two seasons, which is currently held by Carolina Panthers great Luke Kuechly at 320.

Graham is almost certain to improve on his statistics from his first season, as he recently revealed he played the final six games with a broken rib he suffered in Week 13. He finished with 49 combined tackles and just 0.5 sacks, but his inside presence has been credited as a big reason Myles Garrett was able to set the NFL record for sacks in a season, with 23.0.

If Graham can increase his interior pass rush, it could help mask the lack of players who can complement Garrett from the outside. In addition, defensive tackle Maliek Collins is on track in his recovery from a season-ending quad injury, which could help Graham better fulfill his potential as well.

The Browns’ defense will be in transition under first-time coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who is taking over for Jim Schwartz. It will be interesting to see how quickly Schwesinger, Graham and their teammates are able to adapt.

Fortunately, most of that unit is returning, and with newcomer Quincy Williams on board, there is a good chance it could be even better in 2026.

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