Insider Names 2 Free Agent Linemen The Browns Should Re-Sign

The Cleveland Browns have to spend their money wisely in the offseason.

They’re way over the salary cap, and as such, they will likely have to part ways with several veterans.

Money to spend will be scarce in Northeast Ohio, which means they will have to maximize every penny.

With that in mind, Browns insider Tony Grossi believes that they should bring back Germain Ifedi and Michael Dunn.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, he stated that Ifedi, while not much more than a depth piece and a rotational player, did a fairly decent job when he was called to be a starter because of all the injuries.

As for Dunn, he’s also a serviceable backup, and it would make sense to keep a cheap veteran around.

The Browns desperately need to bolster their offensive line.

Joel Bitonio is reportedly mulling retirement, and his decision might be based on Myles Garrett’s situation.

Jedrick Wills Jr. will become a free agent and will most likely be shown the door.

Mike Bloomgren will have his work cut out for him in his first year in charge of that unit.

The team will most likely have two new quarterbacks next season, but whoever they get won’t be able to do much unless he gets some protection and room to move around.

The Browns struggled to get anything going on offense last season, and fixing that with a limited budget will be an uphill battle.

