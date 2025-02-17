Insider Names 2 ‘Major Reasons’ Browns Will Likely Sign Kirk Cousins

The Cleveland Browns need a veteran quarterback right now.

They have to get someone to hold down the fort and take care of business while whoever they get in the NFL Draft develops and gets ready to take the field.

With that in mind, Kirk Cousins has been one of the most mentioned names to solve their situation.

When asked about that, Browns insider Tony Grossi affirmed that there were two logical reasons why Cousins would make sense for the Browns.

He believes that if the Falcons cut him he will play for the NFL minimum. He’s also familiar with Kevin Stefanski from their days in Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins to the Browns? @TonyGrossi breaks down why he thinks it might happen…

The Atlanta Falcons will most likely have no choice but to release him, as no one’s likely going to trade for him when they can sign him as a free agent.

That will make him one of the cheapest options out there, as the Falcons will still have to pay him.

Since the Browns are way over the salary cap right now, that’s right down their alley.

In addition, the fact that he’s already had success with Kevin Stefanski makes him an even more probable candidate.

They worked together with the Minnesota Vikings, and their success helped Stefanski secure his first head coaching job in Cleveland.

Cousins will most likely want to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank, and there’s no better way to do so than working with someone you’re already familiar with and who will build his offense around your skills.

