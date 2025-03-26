Insider Names 2 QBs Browns Will Target After Losing Out On Russell Wilson

The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to catch a break.

After years of heartbreak and frustration, the team headed into the offseason needing a new quarterback to help lead them, especially after seeing that Deshaun Watson’s injury isn’t getting any better.

They’ve been rumored to be in on several free agents, but those players have taken their talents elsewhere, leaving them with limited options.

Russell Wilson was the latest free agent to sign with another team, joining the New York Giants on a one-year deal.

Fans shouldn’t lose hope, however, as reporter Mary Kay Cabot recently provided a glimmer of hope for fans in a recent Cleveland.com article.

“The Browns might now turn their attention to Carson Wentz or Joe Flacco as their bridge QB. A source told cleveland.com last week that the Browns and Wentz “definitely have mutual interest” and that it hinged upon Wilson’s decision,” Cabot said.

Cabot mentioned both Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco as potential options, with both potentially coming to the team with pros and cons.

Flacco helped take them to the playoffs in 2023, which might be appealing to the front office, but at 40 years old, his ceiling is only so high.

Wentz, on the other hand, is only 32, giving them more youth, and potentially more upside under center.

However, after being an MVP candidate at one point in his career, Wentz hasn’t looked the same over the past few seasons, and he most recently sat behind Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs.

This will be a big decision for the Browns, as they are more than likely choosing a starter for just one season while their presumed rookie QB is waiting in the wings, learning from the starter before he is ready to take over.

