Insider Names 2 Teams That Could Sign Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns have made their backfield intentions clear this offseason, choosing a fresh direction over familiar faces.

After allowing Nick Chubb to test free agency waters, the organization appears ready to turn the page on one of their most productive players in recent memory.

The Browns drafted Quinshon Judkins in the second round, signaling their commitment to youth at the running back position.

Meanwhile, Chubb continues his recovery from consecutive injury-plagued seasons that have limited him to just 10 games over the past two years.

ESPN Cleveland’s Jeremy Fowler recently provided insight into Chubb’s current market situation.

“I do not expect [Nick Chubb] back with the Browns barring some sort of surprise or injury. There’s some teams out there that could be in the market, [like] the Commanders or the Bears, come to mind. Right now, he’s just in that mode where you’re going to survey the landscape, see what develops, and keep working out, hoping to play next year,” Fowler said.

Chubb finds himself in uncharted territory after seven seasons in Cleveland.

The four-time Pro Bowler built his reputation as one of the league’s most reliable rushers, averaging over 5.0 yards per carry while posting four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 through 2022.

However, a torn ACL and MCL derailed his 2023 campaign, limiting him to just two appearances. Combined with a broken foot setback, these injuries have created questions about his durability moving forward.

Despite fan calls for his return, Cleveland appears committed to their new approach.

The Browns added both Judkins and Dylan Sampson through the draft, joining Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. in what has become a crowded position room.

The franchise’s third all-time leading rusher now searches for his next opportunity while the Browns embrace their youth movement.

