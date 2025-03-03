Insider Names 2 Teams Who May Try To Trade Up Ahead Of Browns

The Cleveland Browns were rewarded with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for their efforts this past season when they went 3-14 thanks to a league-worst offense that generated just 15.2 points per game largely due to having four starting quarterbacks, all of whom failed in different ways.

Most teams drafting this high are in need of a quarterback, and the Browns are no different, although the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick are in dire need of a new signal-caller as well.

Tennessee has made it known that they are open for business and could trade the No. 1 pick just like they did back in 2016 when they last had the top pick, and one insider recently named a pair of teams who may try to leap up to No. 1 to get ahead of the Browns and get their quarterback.

Mary Kay Cabot recently wrote an article for Cleveland.com and spotlighted the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders as two quarterback-needy teams who are heavily in the mix to move up to No. 1 from their respective spots at No. 3 and No. 6.

“If Ward continues to separate, the Titans might just decide to draft him, even though they appear open to trading the pick. If they’re willing to move out of the spot, the Giants at No. 3 are one team who might try to leapfrog the Browns and grab it. The Raiders at No. 6 might be another,” Cabot said.

At first thought, the Giants would be more likely to move up since the Titans’ drop from one to three is shorter than dropping all the way to six, while the Raiders feel more like a team that would prefer a veteran quarterback given that Tom Brady is now heavily involved in the decision-making process and Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll is now the head coach.

As Cabot pointed out, a lot of this hinges on how much these teams fall in love with Miami’s Cam Ward, who is separating himself as the best quarterback in the class and the most likely choice at No. 1.

If the Titans decide Ward is worth the risk and could be their franchise savior, they’ll take him, but otherwise, they’ll hype him up to entice teams like the Giants and Raiders to trade up.

That is unless the Browns want to get involved and block these teams by moving up to No. 1 themselves.

