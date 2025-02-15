Insider Names 3 Likely Teams That Will Be Interested In Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of the offseason so far, but not because of their success.

Rather, the league and the fans have been monitoring Cleveland because Myles Garrett asked for a trade and any team acquiring him could talk themselves into being a Super Bowl contender.

Garrett’s trade request shocked the NFL and puts the Browns in a perilous position because there’s no way they’d get equal value back for their superstar.

So far, no deals appear imminent though the interest in Garrett is vast, to say the least.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN offered up his insight on which teams might make the most sense for Garrett.

“Just about 30 or 31, really the 32 teams in the NFL should be interested. I’ll give you a few that stand out to me though and I’ll start with Detroit where we saw that Lions defense banged up with injuries…Flip it to the NFC East, the Washington Commanders make sense to me. A team that of course arrived ahead of schedule this year, a young quarterback on a rookie deal in Jayden Daniels…And then I’ll throw in a team that you feel like has everything already. What about the Philadelphia Eagles?” Barnwell said.

The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders both could use the pass rush help after their troubles in the playoffs, and both would be more than justified in offloading a bevy of picks for Garrett.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles could shore up their repeat chances some more by going all-in on Garrett.

Expect trade negotiations for Garrett to pick up steam in the coming weeks.

