Peter Schrager Explains Why Aden Durde Is A Legit Browns HC Candidate

The list of candidates to become head coach of the Cleveland Browns seems to grow longer by the day. Some of the names will be familiar to casual fans, while others may require a deeper dive to get acquainted with them.

A popular method during an NFL coaching search is to identify a coordinator from a top team that excels on one side of the ball. Though some of those assistants are popular and widely known, others remain under the radar, such as Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

ESPN insider Peter Schrager recently explained why Durde is a legitimate Browns head coaching candidate.

“Aden Durde’s interviewing for the Browns’ head coaching job tomorrow at 2 p.m. Who is Aden Durde? He is the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. Mike Macdonald might still call all the shots, but this guy has the DC title and was the defensive line coach in Dallas the last several years when they had DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. Aden Durde, pretty cool fact, he’s from London. British. Thick British accent. Could be an NFL head coach,” Schrager said.

5 lesser known names who are interviewing for HC jobs that you need to know. pic.twitter.com/ywGymZMwZ3 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 8, 2026

A unique accent certainly isn’t enough to deserve an NFL head coaching job. But Durde has the credentials to make him an attractive candidate.

The Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. Much of that credit goes to Macdonald, a former defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens who is in his second season as Seattle’s head coach.

Durde left Dallas to join Macdonald’s staff as his defensive coordinator. This season, the Seahawks led the league in fewest points allowed. They ranked sixth in total defense and third in rushing defense, and tied for fourth in fewest first downs allowed.

Hiring Durde would allow the Browns to build on the strength of their team, which was their defense under coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is also a candidate for their top job. Cleveland also reportedly has requested to interview Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

This could be a pivot after Kevin Stefanski was an offensive-minded head coach but did not produce the desired results. That side of the ball still needs a lot of work, starting with the development of a true franchise QB.

That could take the search toward former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. The Ravens also put another recognizable name on the market when they fired John Harbaugh.

It makes sense for the Browns to interview as many candidates as possible, as this decision will shape the franchise for years to come.

