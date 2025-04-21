Insider Names 3 RB Prospects Browns Could Consider Drafting

The Cleveland Browns haven’t brought back Nick Chubb, and it doesn’t sound like they intend to do it anytime soon.

Some reports state that they could bring him back after the NFL Draft if there’s a role for him and he’s willing to take a minimum deal, but it seems like the team is banking all their hopes on the draft to get their running back of the future.

With that in mind, team insider Mary Kay Cabot shared her predictions for the three running backs the team could potentially consider drafting:

“I expect at least two to go in the first round in Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, and my next three favorite backs in order are Arizona’s State’s Cam Skattebo, and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins,” Cabot said.

Of course, Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are likely out of the question because they are expected to go early in the first round.

Henderson could also go earlier than expected.

As for Judkins and Skattebo, they’re both projected to be third-round picks, so they should be within the Browns’ reach by the time they’re back on the clock.

As things stand now, it seems like the Browns will likely take Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.

As much sense as that makes, that means they will likely have to take their quarterback somewhere after, and most projections have them taking one in the second round.

Fortunately, this draft class is very deep at the running back position, and there are potentially serviceable starters all across the board; some might even go undrafted.

This draft will give the Browns a unique opportunity to replenish their roster with a myriad of talent, and they can’t afford to drop the ball.

