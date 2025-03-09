Insider Names 3 Veteran QBs Being Connected To Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make with the No. 2 pick.

They can either trade down and go with the best player available, take the best player available at No. 2, or just roll the dice with any of the top quarterback prospects.

Regardless of what they decide to do, they will also have to sign a veteran signal-caller in free agency.

Fortunately for them, there are plenty of options entering free agency, although most of them aren’t what one might call a top-tier solution for the position.

That was all the more evident in the latest report by Browns insider Tony Grossi, who revealed that the team is currently being tied to the likes of Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

In the last 24 hours I’ve heard Browns connected to Cousins, Wentz and, yes, Jimmy G. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 9, 2025

Cousins makes the most sense of all the options.

He has a history with Kevin Stefanski from their days with the Minnesota Vikings, and he’s by far the best and most accomplished player on this list.

Then again, he would have to be released by the Atlanta Falcons first.

Wentz has had multiple stints as a starter, but he’s no longer that kind of player.

His erratic decision-making and inability to be coached cost him a promising career.

As much as he has experience with two Super Bowl-caliber organizations, he’s still a backup.

Last but not least, Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t a very appealing option either.

He’s been a part of some very good teams, but he’s injury-prone and hasn’t played very well in his final stints.

Even as a bridge quarterback, he might not be what this team needs right now.

