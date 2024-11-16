Insider Names 3 Veteran QBs The Browns Could Pursue

For all intents and purposes, the Cleveland Browns season is over and the team will likely miss the playoffs.

Sitting at 2-7 and in last place in the AFC North, it’s time to consider how the roster will come together in 2025.

In a recent article in The Athletic, writer Zac Jackson shared his idea of how the Browns can address their quarterback situation.

“If the Browns can’t draft a blue-chip prospect, look for a veteran bridge quarterback to lead the room. Cleveland is likely shopping in the [Geno] Smith/Daniel Jones/Winston/Drew Locke aisle,” Jackson said.

Smith is technically under contract in 2025 with Seattle but has already hinted that he would like to put a new deal in place sooner rather than later.

Should the Seahawks balk at keeping him next year, Cleveland could snag a quality starter until a young player can replace him.

Jones would be intriguing if not polarizing for Browns fans.

The former first-round pick has worn out his welcome in New York with uneven play and injuries and it’s highly likely Jones won’t return to the Giants next year.

If the Browns pursue him, the team might be thinking along the lines of a Sam Darnold reclamation project.

Many media members downplayed the addition of Darnold to the Minnesota Vikings this season.

However, he has performed well and has the Vikes at 7-2.

Winston is currently Cleveland’s starting QB with the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.

In two games, Winston has been spotty at best, including a three-interception day against the LA Chargers in Week 9.

Lock has been in the NFL since 2019, but has mostly been used as a backup and currently holds the clipboard in New York behind Jones.

