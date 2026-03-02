Insider Names 3 WRs Browns Will Likely Target In Draft

The NFL Combine has officially wrapped up, and fans and analysts have all started to give their feedback on the performances that have taken place over the past several days.

Some players exceeded expectations, boosting their draft stock and giving prospective teams more to think about, while others experienced the reverse effect. Regardless, these prospects will have one more opportunity to show what they’re capable of in their Pro Days, assuming they participate.

The Cleveland Browns have several positions of need to pursue and consider heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, and one of the most pressing is wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy can’t be their only key option moving forward, and many believe they could use one of their firsts on a wideout to solve that problem.

Tony Grossi talked about this in an appearance on ESPN, giving the names of three prospects that the Browns will likely go after.

“I would say those three receivers, Tyson, Tate, and Boston, to me, are considerations for the Browns,” Grossi said.

“I still think he’s the best WR to consider up there,” – @TonyGrossi on Carnell Tate. Would you draft Tate at no. 6 overall? pic.twitter.com/PHR2GVMJFW — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 1, 2026

Jordyn Tyson had a strong final season at Arizona State last year, finishing the campaign with 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. He officially measured at 6’2″, 203 lbs at the Combine, so he’s a big-body receiver that could be an impact player for the Browns.

Carnell Tate is widely viewed as the best wide receiver prospect in this draft class, also putting up a strong final season at Ohio State. He had 51 catches, 875 yards, and nine touchdowns, which was that much more respectable considering the high-end WR talent Ohio State had on its roster. He’s also a big receiver, officially weighing in at 192 pounds and measuring at 6’2″.

The last name Grossi mentioned is Denzel Boston, who is the biggest player mentioned in this trio. Boston is 6’4″ and 212 pounds, so if the Browns are looking for a massive player that could make a monumental impact on this roster, he might be their guy. He, too, had a great last collegiate season, ending the year with 62 catches, 881 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

If this says anything, the Browns should have multiple opportunities to grab a blue-chip prospect at the wide receiver position, should they go that route in the draft.

