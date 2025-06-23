Insider Names ‘Best Pure Thrower’ On Browns’ QB Roster

The Cleveland Browns have a 4-man quarterback competition on their hands, which isn’t something you see too often in the NFL, and there are still a few months to decide which of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders is under center in Week 1.

Cleveland had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season, so it’s important to get this decision correct, and one insider recently named who he believes is the “best pure thrower” and should be the starter to begin the season.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic recently wrote that Joe Flacco is the best pure thrower of the group and brings a ton of value to this QB room due to his experience and steadiness.

“Flacco is the best pure thrower of the four-man quarterback group, even at 40, but it’s his steadiness and experience that make him such a valuable addition right now. Flacco both mastered the offense quickly and earned the respect of the locker room during his 2023 stint with Cleveland. It was clear this spring that players, young and old, can lean on Flacco as the Browns go about the business of trying to fix their broken offense,” Jackson wrote.

Flacco is the right person to have in this room to eventually hand the keys to either Gabriel or Sanders, the latter of whom could certainly use a veteran mentor to learn from, given his perceived character concerns and, now, off-field incidents.

The common sentiment is that Flacco is the leader in the clubhouse to win the job, given his familiarity with the system and his recent history of consistent production, which is something that none of the other QBs in the room can claim.

Cleveland traded a fifth-round pick for Kenny Pickett, which makes it interesting to see what will come of that situation, as cutting ties with him or benching him would make the acquisition a perplexing one.

There is a long way to go in this story, but all signs are pointing to Flacco opening the season under center.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Travis Hunter's Massive New Contract