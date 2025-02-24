Insider Names Biggest Questions Facing Browns Ahead Of Combine

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do ahead of the 2025 season.

They are in the market to acquire players at several key positions, hoping to change the tides after a frustrating 2024 campaign.

Myles Garrett has already requested a trade, which could speed up the team’s timeline to replace him on the defensive side of the ball, but at this point, the front office has made no indication that they’d like to trade him.

However, in a recent New York Times article, writer Zac Jackson wondered if the upcoming Combine will be an opportunity for the team to entertain offers for Garrett, seeing what the future could look like without him.

“Can the combine stir real trade talks? Can the Browns be talked into moving Garrett? And can some quarterback or group of quarterbacks in this class truly separate from the others? The Browns will be watching closely. Will they really be listening when it comes to Garrett? Jackson wrote.

Jackson also talked about the future of the Browns at quarterback, wondering if the Combine can help them find a player that’s different than the rest, potentially helping them find a franchise star.

Losing Garrett would be a difficult pill for the fanbase to swallow given how meaningful he’s been to the team throughout his tenure, but in today’s NFL, it’s hard to retain a player for their entire career.

It’ll be easier to stomach if the team gets a lot in return for him, and considering how well he’s played in recent seasons, they just might be able to get a haul for the former No. 1 overall pick.

NEXT:

Browns Released Veteran Defender On Monday