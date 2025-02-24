Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, February 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Released Veteran Defender On Monday

Browns Released Veteran Defender On Monday

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Released Veteran Defender On Monday
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to make some changes and free up some salary cap space.

They’ve started doing so.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have informed veteran safety Juan Thornhill that they will be releasing him.

She adds that it will be a post-June 1 designation and will happen at the start of the league year on March 12th.

This is far from a surprise, all things considered.

Thornhill’s social media activity had already hinted at this move, with him liking a tweet stating that he couldn’t wait for the news of his release.

His tenure with the organization wasn’t much of a success, especially considering all the hype and high expectations.

He arrived in Northeast Ohio with plenty of playoff pedigree, and he even got the fans hyped up by getting a team-related tattoo.

He then got on the fans’ wrong side multiple times.

His injuries, questionable efforts at times, and social media activity rubbed many people the wrong way.

Thornhill is a proven veteran, so he might still be able to land on his feet somewhere else.

Then again, his free-agency value will most likely be tied to his availability – or lack thereof.

As for the Browns, they need to get under the salary cap, and moving on from veteran players who may not want to be there seems to be a big step in the right direction.

NEXT:  Insider Shuts Down Rumor About Kevin Stefanski Last Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation