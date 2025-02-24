Browns Released Veteran Defender On Monday

The Cleveland Browns need to make some changes and free up some salary cap space.

They’ve started doing so.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have informed veteran safety Juan Thornhill that they will be releasing him.

Safety Juan Thornhill confirms for clevelanddotcom that the #Browns are releasing him. Writing was on the wall with his tweet on Saturday that greater things are to come. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 24, 2025

She adds that it will be a post-June 1 designation and will happen at the start of the league year on March 12th.

This is far from a surprise, all things considered.

Thornhill’s social media activity had already hinted at this move, with him liking a tweet stating that he couldn’t wait for the news of his release.

His tenure with the organization wasn’t much of a success, especially considering all the hype and high expectations.

He arrived in Northeast Ohio with plenty of playoff pedigree, and he even got the fans hyped up by getting a team-related tattoo.

He then got on the fans’ wrong side multiple times.

His injuries, questionable efforts at times, and social media activity rubbed many people the wrong way.

Thornhill is a proven veteran, so he might still be able to land on his feet somewhere else.

Then again, his free-agency value will most likely be tied to his availability – or lack thereof.

As for the Browns, they need to get under the salary cap, and moving on from veteran players who may not want to be there seems to be a big step in the right direction.

