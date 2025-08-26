Insider Predicts Browns Will Make Big Move At RB

The Cleveland Browns face a glaring hole in their backfield as the 2025 season approaches.

Running back depth has become a pressing concern after several roster moves left the position surprisingly thin.

ESPN Cleveland insider Tony Grossi recently hinted at potential movement when a fan asked about the team’s Week 1 running back plans.

“Another one coming,” Grossi wrote.

Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson currently lead the depth chart following the release of Ahmani Marshall and Pierre Strong Jr. The Browns also terminated Trayveon Williams’ contract.

Second-round pick Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned due to ongoing NFL investigations and legal matters, creating additional uncertainty about his availability.

Moreover, Grossi’s cryptic response has sparked speculation about Cleveland’s next move.

With only two active running backs on the 53-man roster, the Browns appear ready to address the shortage through trade or the waiver wire.

Cleveland holds the second spot in waiver priority, giving them an advantage if they choose that route.

The team needs a complementary back who can add versatility to an offense led by quarterback Joe Flacco.

Depth and reliability in the backfield have been ongoing issues for Cleveland in recent seasons. The current situation leaves little margin for error should either Ford or Sampson suffer an injury during the campaign.

Adding a proven or promising running back could help balance the offense and reduce pressure on the passing game.

Whether through trade negotiations or waiver claims, the Browns seem determined not to enter the regular season with such limited options at a position crucial to their offensive identity.

NEXT:

4 Undrafted Rookies Make Browns' Final Roster