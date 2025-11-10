Insider Names Coach That Could Replace Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns lost another game. They have won just five games over the past two seasons, and barring a shocking turn of events, they won’t make the playoffs this year.

With that in mind, it’s possible that head coach Kevin Stefanski won’t be back next season. As much as owner Jimmy Haslam has always had his back, there’s no way to argue with the results.

Considering that, insider Benjamin Allbright named one coach who could replace Stefanski: Klint Kubiak.

“Keep an eye on Kubiak in Seattle,” Allbright wrote on X.

Kubiak has done an amazing job as the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator this season. He has quarterback Sam Darnold firing on all cylinders, and while the running game hasn’t been proficient, the passing game is among the best in the NFL.

He comes with a strong offensive pedigree and background. He runs a similar offense to Stefanski’s.

Granted, being an offensive coordinator is not the same thing as being the head coach, and Stefanski can attest to that. Also, the Browns don’t have a star wide receiver like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or a starting-caliber quarterback for that matter.

Even so, Kubiak should get strong consideration to be a head coach next season, be it from Cleveland or elsewhere. He will likely have several options to choose from.

Unfortunately, the Browns may not be the most attractive landing spot. A change at head coach might be long overdue and a step in the right direction, but they also need a quarterback, multiple wide receivers, and a younger offensive line.

