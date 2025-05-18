Insider Names ‘Frontrunner’ To Win Browns Starting QB Job

Quarterback competitions are always some of the most exciting storylines in the NFL heading into training camp, but it’s not often you see a competition between four QBs.

That’s exactly what Cleveland Browns fans could be in for unless something unforeseen happens, and it’s already exciting to think about how the competition could unfold with two intriguing rookies in the mix, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

There is plenty of time to speculate, but Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently wrote an article that included an update on the current quarterback situation and pointed out which quarterback is the leader in the clubhouse for the Week 1 start.

“It’s a tough call before we’ve even seen the first practice of organized team activities, but I know Kenny Pickett heads in as the frontrunner to win the starting job at the outset. He’ll take the initial first-team reps in OTAs and probably the mandatory minicamp, and it seems like it’s his job to try to keep for now,” Cabot wrote.

Pickett has felt like the forgotten man since the draft, but he and the team have been adamant that he would get a chance to compete for the job since he was acquired via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the offseason.

The Browns also traded a fifth-round pick for him, so it would be wise to attempt to get some value out of that investment and see what Pickett can do.

Expecting 17 starts out of 40-year-old Joe Flacco feels unreasonable, while Gabriel and Sanders are third and fifth-round rookies, respectively.

With how brutal the first eight games of this season are and coming off a season where the Browns had the worst offense in the NFL, it’s best to let the rookies marinate for a bit and let a potential high-upside veteran like Pickett take a crack at it.

As Cabot said, there is plenty of time to sort this out, but starting Pickett in Week 1 looks like a real possibility.

