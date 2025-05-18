Insider Reveals Injury Update On Mike Hall Jr.

There is plenty of excitement about the Cleveland Browns’ defensive line heading into 2025 now that Myles Garrett has signed a massive extension and No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham has been brought into the mix to be an anchor at defensive tackle for years to come.

As dominant as those two are expected to be, the front seven will still need help elsewhere, which is why second-year defensive tackle Mike Hall’s recovery from knee surgery is such an important offseason storyline.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot revealed an update on Hall’s progress in a recent article, and all appears to be going well.

“Browns second-year defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is progressing well after undergoing knee surgery in January, but isn’t ready to participate in the voluntary offseason program yet. The goal is for him to starting working again in training camp, and be ready for the season. The Browns are eager for the one-two combo of Hall and Graham,” Cabot wrote.

Hall and Graham could form one of the most talented interior defensive line duos in football for years to come, as long as they can put their differences aside.

Graham is a Michigan man, while Hall was a second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2024.

Hall accumulated 14 tackles and a sack in eight games during his rookie season, which was delayed by a five-game suspension.

Still just 21 years old, there is plenty of room for Hall to improve and become a dominant force in the middle of this defense right alongside his new counterpart in Graham.

On paper, this is a fun pairing that will hopefully anchor this defense for the better part of a decade, if not longer.

