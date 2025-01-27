Insider Names ‘Odds-On Favorite’ To Be Next Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly go after a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft and sign a veteran in free agency.

That makes sense, as the roster is good enough to compete right now, but they need someone to lead the way in the future as well.

Notably, they could target Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with their No. 2 pick.

Nevertheless, it seems like that might not be part of their plans.

According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe could be the surprise pick.

Talking to Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned insider called Milroe the ‘odds-on favorite’ to be the Browns’ choice at quarterback.

"I think he's the odds-on favorite," – @TonyGrossi on Jalen Milroe being the QB that Andrew Berry drafts this year. Do you agree? Would you like the pick? pic.twitter.com/jszSXSeIaV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 27, 2025

He talked about the similarities with Jalen Hurts.

Grossi added that Berry ‘adored’ the Philadelphia Eagles and, as such, he would look to replicate their formula in Cleveland.

Milroe is bigger than Hurts, who is also one of the strongest and most athletic quarterbacks in the league, so the physical upside is there.

Then again, it will be interesting to see how they approach the draft if they intend to take him.

Milroe might be gone by the time they’re on the clock in the second round, but taking him as high as No. 2 seems like a massive reach.

If the Browns indeed want to reunite Milroe with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, it seems like the wisest and easiest path to draft him will be to trade down from No. 2 and take him later in the first round.

