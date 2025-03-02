Insider Names Player Browns Could Take As ‘Second Quarterback Pick’ In Draft

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns are in dire need of a new quarterback given the fact that Deshaun Watson could miss the entirety of the 2025 season with a twice-torn Achilles while carrying a $72.9 million cap hit.

The Watson trade has gone worse than anybody could have envisioned.

After going 3-14 due to having the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL, it’s time for a new quarterback, at least according to one insider who believes the Browns could address this issue in the draft.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi said recently that Alabama’s Jalen Milroe sounds like a potential “second quarterback pick” for the Browns if they decide to select another quarterback before him, suggesting the team’s QB situation is so bad it wouldn’t be a bad idea to draft two quarterbacks.

“Milroe to me is sounding more like a second potential quarterback pick for the Browns if they pick one before him,” Grossi said.

Grossi added that this would be more palatable if the Browns were able to trade Myles Garrett and land a surplus of added picks, ideally taking Milroe somewhere in the third round after already taking presumably Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 overall.

Drafting two rookie quarterbacks could be counterproductive, but it’s not unprecedented as the Washington Commanders once did the same thing with Robert Griffin III going second overall and Kirk Cousins following him in the fourth round, though the Browns would surely hope their No. 2 pick has a longer and more fruitful career than RGIII did.

There are still plenty of options to sort through, and Milroe could still push his way into the first round, but no matter how you look at it, the Browns desperately need a new young QB.

NEXT:

Report: 'Strong Chance' Deshaun Watson Has Played Final Game With Browns