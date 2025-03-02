Report: ‘Strong Chance’ Deshaun Watson Has Played Final Game With Browns

The Cleveland Browns made a controversial decision when they traded for Deshaun Watson.

He was facing some serious accusations, and rewarding him with a $230 million contract was met with mixed reviews at the time.

However, from a football perspective, at least, it looked like a good deal.

Fast forward to today, and it might go down as one of the worst – if not the worst – contracts and trades in professional sports history.

That’s why the team could reportedly be looking forward to moving on from him.

And now that he’s suffered a setback in his recovery, Dan Graziano of ESPN believes he might have played his last down for the Browns organization:

“Deshaun Watson has two years left on his contract at $46 million fully guaranteed each year, but he has had his Achilles tendon repaired twice in the past five months and is likely to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season. There’s a strong chance Watson has played his final game as a Brown. Cleveland is thinking about what comes next at the position,” Graziano said.

Of course, no one’s likely going to absorb his massive contract, especially with the way he’s played and handled himself off the field.

The team was already reportedly considering signing a veteran quarterback even when he was expected to be healthy for the start of the upcoming campaign.

Watson has set this team back with his poor play and his impact on the team’s finances, and some reports state that the whole situation has rubbed plenty of players the wrong way as well.

In hindsight, this team would’ve been better off sticking with Baker Mayfield.

Then again, to be fair, many would agree that Watson was one of the best and most talented quarterbacks in the league when they traded for him.

