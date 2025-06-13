Insider Names ‘Player To Watch’ For Browns This Summer

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have much to look forward to a few months ago on the heels of a 14-loss season that featured the worst offense and the worst turnover differential in the NFL.

With four new quarterbacks in town and an exciting rookie class, there is once again plenty of reason for hope as offseason minicamps unfold and reveal some potential high-upside talents who will look to establish themselves as pillars of this franchise in 2025.

Tony Grossi of The Land On Demand has one player in mind as a guy who could step up and provide a boost to a wide receiver room sorely in need of somebody to emerge as a consistent producer this season.

“With Tillman and Woods missing so much time in the spring season – and in years prior – I present Jamari Thrash as a player to watch this summer,” Grossi wrote. “The 2024 fifth-round pick from Louisville had a good rookie training camp a year ago but was a nonentity (three catches, seven targets) in the regular season. But No. 80 has looked good in the spring season and, unlike some of the other receivers ahead of him, he shows up for work every day.”

After scoring a league-worst 15.2 points per game last season, Cleveland brought in four new quarterbacks, spent second and fourth-round picks on Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson to replace Nick Chubb at running back, used a third-round pick on tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and will return what should be a healthier and more productive offensive line.

One thing the Browns didn’t do was address the need for a wide receiver upgrade other than the signing of Diontae Johnson, who could be one more blown opportunity from being out of the NFL after going through the worst year of his career in 2024.

Thrash caught just three passes for 22 yards as a rookie, but there is plenty of opportunity for him to carve out a role in this offense if he can show that he improved this offseason.

