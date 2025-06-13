Analyst Names Browns QB That Has ‘Most Upside’

The Cleveland Browns have concluded mandatory minicamp, yet the quarterback conversation continues to dominate discussions across the organization.

With multiple options competing for playing time, the competition features an intriguing mix of seasoned players and fresh talent.

Joe Flacco brings championship pedigree, while Kenny Pickett offers recent starting experience. Meanwhile, rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel represent the future, each bringing distinct skill sets to the table.

Analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber recently shared his perspective on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, identifying which quarterback possesses the highest ceiling.

“I see personally that Shedeur Sanders has the most upside. […] I can’t imagine there are many people in the NFL that think Dillon Gabriel has a better chance of being a quarterback in the NFL than Shedeur Sanders,” Gerstenhaber said.

Sanders’ slide to the fifth round reflected concerns beyond pure talent evaluation.

Teams weighed various factors differently, but Gerstenhaber believes Sanders possesses superior natural ability compared to his rookie counterpart.

The analyst also highlighted the pressure dynamics surrounding potential starting decisions.

Should the Browns opt for Pickett over a veteran like Flacco, fan expectations would intensify regarding when Sanders might see action.

Recent practice sessions have provided glimpses into the competition’s early dynamics.

Gabriel received first-team repetitions, likely due to his higher draft position.

However, Sanders demonstrated notable precision and confidence during individual drills and seven-on-seven work.

The quarterback battle appears wide open, with no clear frontrunner emerging yet.

Deshaun Watson continues his recovery process, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Sanders has begun distinguishing himself through improved rhythm, release mechanics, and field command during practice sessions.

