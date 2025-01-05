Insider Names Potential Candidate For Next Browns OC

The Cleveland Browns finished their 2024 NFL regular season on Saturday, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 35-10.

With the offseason underway, the Browns wasted little time making their first moves as the organization parted ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Cleveland’s next offensive coordinator could already be on the staff, according to insider Jonathan Jones.

Jones suggested that current Browns tight ends coach Tommy Rees might be considered for the job as he has already been linked to other openings for 2025.

“One internal candidate for the Browns could be TEs coach Tommy Rees, who interviewed for the UNC head coaching job last month,” Jones said.

One internal candidate for the Browns could be TEs coach Tommy Rees, who interviewed for the UNC head coaching job last month. https://t.co/s6pKVCng6L — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 5, 2025

Rees was the offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2023 before leaving the collegiate level for his current Cleveland position.

He also served in the same role for Notre Dame from 2020 until 2022, helping the Fighting Irish post 30 wins during those three seasons.

Cleveland will be looking for an offensive coordinator who can help the Browns improve on an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game average this season.

The Browns finished the year averaging 300.8 offensive yards per game, but Cleveland failed to hit the 300-yard plateau in multiple contests this season.

Cleveland also became the first NFL franchise in more than a decade to start the season without scoring more than 20 points in their first seven games.

Offensively, the Browns did not eclipse the 300-yard plateau until Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dorsey was in his first year with the organization, joining Cleveland after his stint as offensive coordinator in Buffalo the previous two seasons.

NEXT:

Insider Notes Browns' Poor Record Since Jimmy Haslam Purchased Franchise