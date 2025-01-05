Insider Notes Browns’ Poor Record Since Jimmy Haslam Purchased Franchise

When Randy Lerner sold the Browns to Dee and Jimmy Haslam in 2012, Cleveland’s fanbase hoped the ultra-successful businessman would help the franchise return to prominence.

After the franchise’s rebirth in 1999, the Browns had made only one postseason appearance and had experienced two winning seasons under the Lerners’ ownership tenure.

Now, the Haslams have run the organization for over a dozen seasons, and the results have been nearly the same.

On Saturday, Cleveland finished up the 2024 NFL regular season, and Browns insider Tony Grossi shared how poor those results have been under the Haslams’ watch.

“Since Jimmy Haslam bought the club in 2012, the Browns have finished a season with the following number of losses: 16, 15, 14 (with a loss today), 13, 12, 11, 10 (twice), 9 (twice), 8, 6, 5,” Grossi said.

Cleveland has had two winning seasons since Haslam took over the team, both of which were led by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski took the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and 2023, and he entered the 2024 season with a winning record overall.

After going 3-14 in 2024, Stefanski’s record stands at 40-44 following Saturday’s loss to Baltimore.

The Browns have significant work to do this offseason to change next year’s results, starting with what the team will do to pick their starting quarterback in 2025.

Cleveland has multiple options, from signing a cheap free-agent quarterback this offseason who will compete with Deshaun Watson to choosing a rookie in the upcoming draft.

The Browns will select in the top three of the upcoming draft, allowing Cleveland to draft a potential franchise player with that high selection.

