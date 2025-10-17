Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Names Team That Could Have Interest In Kevin Stefanski

Insider Names Team That Could Have Interest In Kevin Stefanski

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Names Team That Could Have Interest In Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski is still the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, at least for now.

The Tennessee Titans were the first NFL team to part with their coach this season, firing Brian Callahan after six weeks.

With that in mind, insider Charles Robinson said the Titans could be in the mix for Stefanski if the Browns move on from him.

Stefanski likely wouldn’t be unemployed for long if the Browns let him go, and with the Titans having a developing quarterback in Cam Ward, it makes sense that they would want to pair him with an offensive-minded coach.

Then again, the Browns have won just one game this season and have a 4-19 record dating back to last year under Stefanski.

That’s not acceptable, and their offensive numbers only make it more discouraging.

Stefanski has proven himself in the league, highlighted by his two NFL Coach of the Year awards.

But as much as he would draw interest from other teams, that shouldn’t be a reason for the Browns to keep him around.

Head coaches get paid to win football games, and that hasn’t happened lately in Cleveland.

So, if that trend continues, the Titans could have a chance to reach out to him sooner rather than later.

NEXT:  Former Player Makes Surprising Browns Draft Prediction
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation