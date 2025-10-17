Insider Names Team That Could Have Interest In Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski is still the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, at least for now.

The Tennessee Titans were the first NFL team to part with their coach this season, firing Brian Callahan after six weeks.

With that in mind, insider Charles Robinson said the Titans could be in the mix for Stefanski if the Browns move on from him.

“Stefanski’s the one where I’m like he could be available and he could go elsewhere and do well. If you ask me out of that group who could end up in Tennessee, maybe Stefanski could,” Robinson said.

Stefanski likely wouldn’t be unemployed for long if the Browns let him go, and with the Titans having a developing quarterback in Cam Ward, it makes sense that they would want to pair him with an offensive-minded coach.

Then again, the Browns have won just one game this season and have a 4-19 record dating back to last year under Stefanski.

That’s not acceptable, and their offensive numbers only make it more discouraging.

Stefanski has proven himself in the league, highlighted by his two NFL Coach of the Year awards.

But as much as he would draw interest from other teams, that shouldn’t be a reason for the Browns to keep him around.

Head coaches get paid to win football games, and that hasn’t happened lately in Cleveland.

So, if that trend continues, the Titans could have a chance to reach out to him sooner rather than later.

