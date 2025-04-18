Insider Names The Only Way The Browns Wouldn’t Draft Travis Hunter

With the 2025 NFL Draft days away, it’s still anybody’s guess what the Cleveland Browns will do with the No. 2 overall pick.

Many experts have waffled between the Browns drafting Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at No. 2, but one insider recently explained the only way they wouldn’t select Hunter.

“I think the only thing that could happen is someone calls Andrew [Berry] the day before the draft and offers him two No. 1s and more. Whatever the [Tennessee] Titans would ask for to get off of Cam Ward (at No. 1 overall), I think that’s the firmness Andrew now has in Travis Hunter. That’s not going to happen though,” Tony Grossi said, via ESPN Cleveland.

Hunter has said that he would stop playing football if the team that drafts him makes him stick to one side of the ball, and the Browns and New York Giants, who have the No. 3 overall pick, have said that they see him as both a wide receiver and a cornerback.

Cleveland desperately needs another wide receiver alongside Jerry Jeudy after trading Amari Cooper during last season, and Hunter could add explosiveness for whoever the starting quarterback is.

Hunter could also line up across from Denzel Ward to create one of the league’s most intriguing cornerback duos as well.

It will be interesting how Hunter is utilized in the NFL, and much of that will depend on which team selects him and how creative they can be with his skill set.

Hunter would be the kind of star the Browns need to rebuild some excitement after last year’s disappointing campaign.

