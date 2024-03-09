Insider Notes Browns Could Sign 2 Top Defenders This Offseason

This offseason, the Cleveland Browns have focused largely on adding a top wide receiver to their roster, either via a trade or free agency.

That focus became clear on Saturday with the reported addition of Jerry Jeudy.

However, adding to their defensive line is just as important as improving their offense.

As such, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes they could and should pursue two of the top defensive free agents on the market, Za’Darius Smith and Christian Wilkins (via Faithful Dawgs Podcast on Twitter).

– Za’Darius Smith pic.twitter.com/MVmbIBMifQ — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) March 8, 2024

Smith was with the Browns last year after signing a one-year deal in the offseason.

While he had a decent year, they didn’t quite see the usual production out of the veteran defensive end, who finished the year with 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Wilkins, on the other hand, had a career year with the Miami Dolphins, the team he’s been with since entering the league in 2019.

A former first-round pick, Wilkins had a career-high 9 sacks to go along with 65 total tackles.

However, the Dolphins are not expected to re-sign Wilkins, meaning he would become a free agent when the league year begins next week.

Re-signing Smith as a defensive end and adding Wilkins as a defensive tackle would give the Browns the defensive front they’ve been dreaming of for years.

They would join veteran defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, to form one of the best fronts in the league.

Considering the Browns were already one of the top overall defenses last year, this could put them over the edge and make them a truly formidable opponent.