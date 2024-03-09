Browns Nation

Former Player Explains How Browns Can Help Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Adding extra talent at wide receiver and on the defensive end is at the top of the Cleveland Browns’ priority list this offseason.

While bolstering their roster in these areas will undoubtedly make the team better, their success next year will start and end with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson simply hasn’t been as good as advertised since the Browns acquired him in 2022 via a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans.

Therefore, if they want to take the next step toward a deep playoff run and a potential Super Bowl, Watson has to be better.

Browns legend Eric Metcalf has some advice as to how to make that happen, as well as why the team shouldn’t pursue a quarterback via free agency (via The Dawg Check Podcast on Twitter).

According to Metcalf, Watson is a much better option for the Browns than any quarterback that’s available, including Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

Metcalf stated that all things being equal, Watson is further ahead than any quarterback they could potentially bring in, as a new signee would have the same struggles learning the system that Watson did.

Metcalf also said that in order for Watson to be better, his teammates have to play at a higher caliber and that if everyone is playing to the best of their ability, Watson is the best quarterback for the Browns.

While there had been some speculation that the Browns might move on from Watson, they have shown no signs of doing so.

Instead, the focus is on bringing in a good backup for Watson and improving the talent around him.

