Insider Notes Interesting Fact About Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Start

The Cleveland Browns have had a plethora of starting quarterbacks.

Unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, that hasn’t translated into much success.

If anything, that revolving door of starting quarterbacks has only hurt the team.

Also, debuting signal-callers have struggled at the start of the season with the team.

As Browns insider Tony Grossi pointed out on social media, now that Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be the starter going forward, he’ll be the 14th QB3 to start a game for the Browns since 1999.

Alarmingly, the previous 13 have a record of 1-12 in their first start of the season.

DTR will be the 14th QB3 to start a game for the Browns in a season since 1999. The previous 13 have a combined record of 1-12 in their first start of the given season. The only winner was P.J. Walker last year v. the 49ers. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 19, 2024

Notably, P.J. Walker was the only exception to that rule, beating the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Thompson-Robinson has already started for this team, and the results haven’t been good.

There are some legitimate doubts about him as an NFL-caliber quarterback.

However, the Browns have been very fond of him for years.

If the team truly believes that he has a future with them, then it makes sense to give him yet another opportunity to prove what he’s got.

He had already passed Jameis Winston in the depth chart before Winston found his way to the field because of all the injuries.

That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s the second-best quarterback in the Browns’ unimpressive QB room.

Whatever the case, one thing seems to be sure: the Browns’ quarterback of the future isn’t under contract with them at the moment.

He might not even be in the league yet.

NEXT:

Jim Schwartz Has Honest Admission About Defensive Performance Against Chiefs