Jim Schwartz Has Honest Admission About Defensive Performance Against Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns were somewhat good on defense vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, being somewhat good isn’t good enough in the National Football League.

That’s why, as much as Jim Schwartz liked the fact that they forced the top third-down team in the league to nine punts, he admitted that they still needed to be better (via Fred Greetham).

#Browns DC Jim Schwartz on the overall defensive performance against the Chiefs, forcing the top third down team to 9 punts, but still not good enough in a loss. pic.twitter.com/TXKGOeQBPh — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 19, 2024

It’s important to point out that the Browns had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Additionally, there’s only so much any defense can accomplish when both quarterbacks throw four interceptions and the team loses two fumbles during the game.

The Browns have one of the best defenses in the game, but they haven’t found much consistency.

That was a major issue in the first year with Schwartz as defensive coordinator.

They were elite at home and not so much on the road.

The Browns are already planning ahead to next season, and they will need to add more talent to the defensive line.

They must ensure to maintain their strong, hard-nosed defensive identity, as that unit requires minimal adjustments.

That will be key to helping the offense by forcing turnovers and flipping the field multiple times during a game.

This team will maintain a strong defense as long as Coach Schwartz is in charge.

Myles Garrett is solid at the line of scrimmage, and Denzel Ward deflects every pass thrown his way.

NEXT:

Dustin Hopkins Has Reportedly Made Some Corrections On His Kicks