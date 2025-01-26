Insider Believes Top QB Prospect Won’t Reject The Browns

The Cleveland Browns head into the offseason holding one of the most valuable assets in the league: the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns have several needs they must address on their roster, but the most important is quarterback.

Given his injury, Deshaun Watson likely won’t play a snap for Cleveland in 2025, while Jameis Winston is set to hit free agency.

The Browns, then, should strongly consider adding a signal-caller prospect in this year’s draft, though the talent isn’t quite as good as last year’s group.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the top two quarterback prospects in this year’s class, and most evaluators currently rank Ward as the better player.

Assuming the Tennessee Titans take Ward first overall, Sanders would be available at No. 2.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes Deion Sanders wouldn’t have any issues with his son going to Cleveland.

“I also don’t think Deion would have any problem with Shedeur playing for the Browns, where he’d be well-protected, and already has some excellent weapons in Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku and Cedric Tillman. It would be somewhat of a wild ride, but if he’s good enough, it’s worth it,” Cabot said.

Deion was previously vocal about trying to influence where his son goes in the draft, but it sounds like the Browns are at least an option if it shakes out that way.

Of course, Cleveland has the final say in the selection, but having Shedeur’s buy-in is important as the franchise tries to change its fortunes.

NEXT:

Report: NFC QB Is On Browns' Radar This Offseason