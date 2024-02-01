Browns Nation

Insider Notes Where Kevin Stefanski Stands On Play-Calling Duties

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed a bit of a change and fresh ideas on offense.

That’s why they decided to move on from Alex Van Pelt and replace him with Ken Dorsey, who had been fired midseason by the Buffalo Bills.

Notably, this looked like a match made in heaven for all parties involved.

Kevin Stefanski’s strength has always been his play-calling, and that’s the only thing from Dorsey’s work that often drew criticism.

With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise to see a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that points out that Stefanski is still on the fence about giving up play-calling duties or not.

Dorsey was the fall guy for the 5-5 Bills and was let go by Sean McDermott, with Joe Brady taking the reins of the offense going forward.

Nonetheless, his work with Cam Newton speaks for itself, as he was his QB coach when he had the best season of his career and won MVP.

He also helped Josh Allen become one of the best and most proficient passers in the game over the past couple of years with the Bills.

Stefanski giving up play-calling duties could be a bit of a natural transition at this point in his head coaching career.

Then again, perhaps they could take a different approach earlier in the campaign, making the most of Dorsey’s expertise as a QB guru and letting Stefanski run the show with his playbook.

Whatever the case, this should be a positive hire for the Browns.

