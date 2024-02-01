Browns Nation

Browns To Keep Notable Coach After Latest Titans Hire

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

With the way the Cleveland Browns defense performed last season, it’s not much of a surprise to see other teams looking to replicate that formula for success.

That’s why the Tennessee Titans interviewed Browns CB coach Brandon Lynch for their defensive coordinator position.

Fortunately for the team, MoreForYouCleveland on Twitter notes that Dennard Wilson got the job, meaning Lynch will be back in Cleveland next season.

Under Jim Schwartz, Lynch coached one of the best cornerback units in the entire league.

Regardless of the injuries and the revolving door of players taking the field, the cornerbacks responded.

Lynch even had special teamer Mike Ford and rookie Cam Mitchell ready to perform and step up because of the plethora of injuries, and they were more than efficient in limited actions.

The Browns boasted a championship-caliber defense last season, which was the main reason why they were able to beat the odds and get past all the injuries to make it all the way to the Wild Card round.

Of course, all good things can get better and this unit isn’t the exception to that rule, which is why it was so crucial for the Browns to hold onto their staffers and give them some sort of continuity.

The Browns are now putting an emphasis on revamping the offense around Deshaun Watson, just like they did with the defense and special teams last season.

Fortunately, they can rest assured that they got things covered on the other side of the field with guys like Lynch leading the way.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

